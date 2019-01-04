JonBenet Ramsey’s brother settles with CBS in $750 million defamation suit

A $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by JonBenet Ramsey’s brother has been settled.

The Daily Camera in Colorado, citing court documents, reported Friday that a Michigan Circuit Court judge dismissed the lawsuit — filed by Burke Ramsey in December 2016 — on Wednesday.

"The parties have reached an amicable resolution of their differences and will have no further comment," a spokesperson for producers of the September 2016 program "The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey," said in a statement obtained by the news outlet, adding that no additional details would be revealed.

As previously reported, Burke sued, saying his reputation was ruined after a television series suggested he'd killed his 6-year-old sister in 1996. The lawsuit stated that CBS and its featured experts set out to conduct a "sham reinvestigation" of the murder with "the preconceived" storyline that Burke killed his sister and conspired with his parents to cover it up.

"The accusation that Burke Ramsey killed his sister was based on a compilation of lies, half-truths, manufactured information and the intentional omission and avoidance of truthful information about the murder of JonBenet Ramsey," the lawsuit said.

The young beauty pageant star was found dead in the basement of her family's home in Boulder, Colorado, in December 1996. A prosecutor cleared her parents and brother.

A rep for CBS did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

