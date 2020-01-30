Jonah Hill remembers late brother Jordan Feldstein and Kobe Bryant in emotional tribute

Jonah Hill is remembering his late brother Jordan Feldstein and NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

In an emotional tribute on Instagram on Wednesday, the 36-year-old actor reflected on Feldstein, who died in 2017 of a pulmonary embolism, and Bryant, who was killed in a tragic helicopter accident on Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

"This picture became a funny Internet thing years back and it always made me laugh when I’d see memes of it," Hill began, referring to a selfie he took while sitting next to Bryant at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

He continued: "I used to love 'on purpose, very awkward photos' whenever I was around someone I respected and this is about as comically awkward as it gets. Ah, your early 20s. It’s a dumb bit but I really liked it at the time."

Hill noted that he was hesitant to post the picture since it's usually tied with humor but, to him, the photograph represents so much more.

"I’m sitting next to my brother and he’s taking this," shared Hill. "It was the night we both met Kobe and he was so nice to us. So funny, so amazing and so kind (in the middle of a game!)."

The star then shared that he and Feldstein were Lakers fans growing up, and thanks to Hill's career, they got the chance to sit next to Bryant and the entire basketball team.

"I have lived a privileged life. Truly," Hill acknowledged. "We were literally buzzing with excitement to meet our hero and it’s one of my favorite memories ever. It’s my favorite memory with my brother."

He continued: "I’m sitting between Kobe and my brother and now they’re both gone. I have been staring at this photo for days in disbelief and sadness and joy. It’s my favorite picture and I think it represents for me, all of the hard and amazing things in life and how fleeting they are. But their fleeting nature doesn’t make them any less beautiful."

Hill went on to say that he's been thinking a lot about "Rest In Peace" and its meaning, however, he doesn't believe Bryant or Feldstein are "resting."

"I think they’re hustling up there," shared Hill. "Working hard and getting s--t done. Cuz that’s what they do. All my love to the ones here left behind. Take care of each other and love each other. That’s the lesson I’ve learned . ❤️"