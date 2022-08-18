Jonah Hill won't promote his films anymore to prevent panic attacks, work on his mental health

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jonah Hill won't be doing media appearances or public-facing events any longer as he takes steps to protect his mental health.

Hill, 38, recently completed directing his second film, "Stutz." The comedian filmed the documentary secretly, and it features conversations between him and his therapist regarding his mental health.

"I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called ‘Stutz.’ The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film," Hill explained in the open letter, first reported by Deadline.

"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events," he continued.

Hill's decision to step back from doing public press events is his way of "acting true" to himself and the film.

"I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling," he wrote.

"However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film."

Hill further explained that he hoped speaking out about his anxiety would allow others the opportunity to act.

"I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety," he wrote.

"With this letter and with 'Stutz,' I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly."

Hill rose to fame with his role in 2007's "Superbad."

He went on to star in films such as "21 Jump Street" and "The Wolf of Wall Street."