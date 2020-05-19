Joe Rogan moving 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast to Spotify Sept. 1, exclusive by end of year

Comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan announced Tuesday that he is moving his popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," to the digital music platform Spotify beginning in September, assuring his fans that it will remain free to listen and unchanged in its creative direction.

"It will be the exact same show," Rogan said in a video posted on social media. "I am not going to be an employee of Spotify -- we're going to be working with the same crew, doing the exact same show. The only difference will be it will now be available on the largest audio platform in the world. Nothing else will change. It will be free. It will be free to you, you just have to go Spotify to get it."

Rogan's agreement with Spotify goes into effect on Sept. 1. At that time, the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all other platforms where it's currently published. By the end of the year, however, the podcast -- including its video versions -- will be available exclusively on Spotify.

Rogan, whose YouTube channel currently has 8.41 million subscribers, is known for hosting a long and eclectic list of high-profile guests, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., entrepreneur Elon Musk, and actor/comedian/musician Russell Brand.

In addition to his work as a comic and sports commentator, Rogan is perhaps best known for hosting NBC's "Fear Factor" starting in the early 2000s.

"Since its launch in 2009, the pioneering Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) has broken ground and built one of the most loyal and engaged fan bases in the world," Spotify said in a press release. "Rogan brings his sensibilities as a stand-up comic to the show, and alongside dynamic and diverse guests, he fearlessly broaches far-ranging topics including neuroscience, sports, comedy, health, infectious disease, and our ever-changing culture—all with a mix of curiosity and humor."

The company confirmed that "Rogan will maintain full creative control over the show" and JRE videos will also be available on the platform's in-app "vodcasts."