Jon Stewart calls Trump the 'greatest agent of chaos' in America during appearance on 'The View'

Jon Stewart called President Trump the “greatest agent of chaos” in America Monday during an appearance on ABC News’ “The View.”

Co-host Joy Behar got Stewart fired up when she suggested that Republicans could “try to steal” the upcoming presidential election with voter fraud and suppression and asked the former “Daily Show” host if he agreed.

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO BLASTED FOR DECLARING BROTHER 'BEST POLITICIAN IN THE COUNTRY' ON HIS SHOW

“I think in any election, the main thing is to protect the vote, to make sure that it’s secure and safe and that more people who are eligible to vote, vote, can vote, have access to vote... this isn’t the first election that it’s been an issue,” Stewart said.

Stewart was then asked about comments he made last week on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” when he admitted that Joe Biden wasn’t his first choice for the Democratic nomination but feels he could be the right choice amid the current climate.

JON STEWART: 9/11 VICTIMS ARE 'AT THE END OF THEIR ROPE' SEEKING HELP FROM CONGRESS

“We’re in such pain, there is so much anguish and I think it’s clear in this election, look, what’s Donald Trump going to run on? His record? That’s not going to happen,” Stewart said. “This is going to be the single most divisive campaign we’ve ever faced.”

Stewart predicted Trump’s strategy will be mostly “fear-mongering”

“This is what it’s gonna be and the main characteristic, I think, that I’ve always really been impressed with Biden is, he’s a guy who has faced great hardship and grief in his life,” Stewart said. “He’s lost his wife and a young child, and his oldest son to brain cancer, and I think that grief humbles a person... I think we need a leader right now of humility.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stewart added that we currently have the “antithesis” of that in Trump.

“I think we need a break, this guy is exhausting,” Stewart said. “When you talk about the pandemic and all the challenges we face, I think the greatest agent of chaos in this country today is the president, which is bananas.”