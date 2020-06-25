Jon Stewart admits Biden wasn't his top choice, mocks ‘Uncle Joe shtick,’ but says he’ll support him

Jon Stewart admitted that Joe Biden was not his first choice, and that he doesn’t care for his “Uncle Joe” shtick, but will support him against President Trump in November because the country needs a “leader of humility.”

“Biden was not my guy. Wasn’t even in the top four, I was more of a Sanders-Warren,” Stewart said Wednesday night on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Stewart said Trump is “mainly concerned with credit and praise” and suggested that Biden’s slogan should simply be, “It’s enough already."

“Not my guy, but having watched him on your show, and having spoken to him at other times, and seen him in other situations. I’m not crazy about the Uncle Joe character... The Uncle Joe, ‘I took down Corn Pop, hey how you doing?’ The touchy feely, I don’t like that shtick,” Stewart said. “All that kind of stuff feels shticky to me but I feel like that’s not the core of who that guy really is.”

“We are a country in terrible anguish right now. We are in pain, American exceptionalism... the blindfold is off and we’re kind of seeing ourselves as who we really are, that American exceptionalism is not like a title that you wear like you were Miss America in 1937 and you’ll always be Miss America. It takes effort and work to maintain,” Stewart said. “It takes effort and work to maintain... it will erode and you will lose it. We are seeing that erosion.”

Stewart said Americans are “fearful, angry” and “in pain.”

“When I see Biden past the shtick, I see a guy who knows what loss is. Who knows grief. And I think that kind of grief humbles you,” Stewart said. “There is a humility to the randomness of tragedy that brings about a caring that can’t be faked. And it can’t be contrived. What I think in this moment, what this country needs is a leader of humility.”

Stewart then suggested that Biden could be the “man of the moment” to defeat President Trump.

“Trump doesn’t have that gear. He just doesn’t. He’s still in the mindset that like, COVID was created to stop him from a second term,” Stewart said. “I’m not just making the negative case for Biden, It’s not just, ‘Well, we gotta get rid of that f------g guy,’ I actually believe something in his life experience can benefit this country in a moment that desperately needs it.”