Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19 case, is 'feeling fine'

Jon Bon Jovi has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A representative for the singer, 59, confirmed to Fox News that Bon Jovi recently tested positive for COVID-19. However, he is seemingly in good spirits.

"I can confirm he’s tested positive and that he’s fully vaccinated and feeling fine," the representative said.

Variety reports that the artist was due to appear at a fan event in Miami Saturday at the Loews South Beach. However, after the crowd had already filed into the venue, they were reportedly informed that the singer would be unable to perform. The outlet reports that he did not perform alongside Kings of Suburbia as planned out of an abundance of caution.

The event was called "Runaway with JBJ." According to the event’s website, it was due to be a three-day, two-night event in Miami Beach for fans that would incorporate a costume party and photo op with the star to celebrate Halloween. Those who wished to attend the event needed to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test.

As People notes, this isn’t the first time that Bon Jovi has been impacted by a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Keyboardist Dave Bryan was diagnosed with coronavirus in March 2020.

"I just got my results back today and tested positive for coronavirus," Bryan wrote at the time. "I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!!"

Bryan added: "I’ve been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon … with the help of every American !!"

Because he is fully vaccinated, Bon Jovi’s symptoms are milder as is the case with many breakthrough infections. A breakthrough case of COVID-19 happens when a fully vaccinated person still gets the coronavirus.

In studies, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were around 95% effective at preventing illness, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot was 72% effective, though direct comparisons are difficult. So while the vaccines are very good at protecting people from the virus, it’s still possible to become infected.

Experts say the shots help reduce the severity of the illness in breakthrough cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.