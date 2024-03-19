Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Jon Bon Jovi doesn't know when he'll tour again as he recovers from major surgery

Bon Jovi's 18th studio album 'Forever' will be released June 7

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Nearly two years after undergoing major surgery to reconstruct a vocal cord injury, Jon Bon Jovi's impending return to the stage is still unknown. 

The Bon Jovi frontman spoke with Boston’s Mix 104.1 radio station last week to discuss the band's upcoming album and gave fans an update on his health. 

"I don’t know about a tour," Bon Jovi said. "It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I’m just still recovering from a major surgery."

Bon Jovi

Honoree Jon Bon Jovi performs during the MusiCares Person of the Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Feb. 2, 2024. (Getty Images)

During Hulu's panel for the new docuseries "Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story" at the Television Critics Association last month, the singer opened up about his surgery and revealed one of his vocal cords was "atrophying" at the time, according to People.

"So the strong one was pushing the weak one aside, and I wasn’t singing well," said Bon Jovi, who described one vocal cord being "thick as the thumb" and the other being "thick as a pinky." He added, "My craft was being taken from me."

"But nonetheless, and I say in the film, and in the latter episodes, if I just had my tools back, the rest of it I can deal with," he said. "I can write you a song, I can perform as well as anybody. But I need to get my tools back."

A photo of Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi says he's still healing from vocal cord surgery. (John Nacion/Getty Images)

"Saturday morning is the first time I woke up without multiple voices in my head," he said during the TCA panel, referencing his vocal cord recovery. "It was just me. And that was the best feeling. It was just me."

On Feb. 2, Bon Jovi performed live for the first time post-surgery at his MusiCares Person of the Year honor and tribute concert. 

"I'm obviously humbled just to be here and most proud of our being here 40 years on… still about to release our 18th album," he told Fox News Digital at the event. "We're very excited about that. The documentary, everything to celebrate this 40th."

Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen

Jon Bon Jovi performs with Bruce Springsteen during the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles, Feb. 2, 2024. (Getty Images)

During the event, the legendary artist performed the song "Who Says You Can’t Go Home" with Bruce Springsteen, and was greeted with many more performances in his honor. 

Ahead of the tribute event, his band members praised their "brother" and shared the secret behind the band's major success throughout the years.

"The fact that this family has been around for 40 years and John's our brother… the catalyst of the reason we're here, it's kept us together for 40 years, which is not easy to do," his band members said.

The Hulu docuseries on Bon Jovi will premiere on April 26 and be released in four parts. Bon Jovi's upcoming album "Forever" will be released June 7.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is a freelance entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

