YouTube star JoJo Siwa’s makeup kit recalled from Claire's after testing positive for asbestos

YouTube star and “Dance Moms” alum, JoJo Siwa, has had her makeup kit pulled from Claire’s accessory stores after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that it tested positive for asbestos, a toxic material that can lead to asbestosis and lung cancer.

The bright kit, which had eyeshadow, two lip glosses and nail polish, was part of a partnership between the chain and the 16-year-old singer and dancer. However, it was pulled immediately after the FDA released a statement about the dangerous findings.

The teen’s makeup kit is not the first one to be pulled over asbestos concerns.

In March, the FDA recalled at least three products, including Claire’s Eye Shadows, Compact Powder and Contour Palette after they tested positive for tremolite asbestos.

And in December 2017, the major accessories chain pulled 17 makeup products from all stores after they were discovered to have contained asbestos.

JoJo Siwa has yet to respond to the recall.