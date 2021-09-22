Johnny Depp rails against cancel culture: 'No one is safe'

Johnny Depp railed against cancel culture while appearing at the San Sebastian Film Festival on Wednesday.

The actor, 58, was present to receive the honorary Donostia Award and according to Deadline, used his speaking time to tell the audience he's been treated unfairly.

"It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgment based on what essentially amounts to polluted air," he said during a press conference.

"It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe," Depp continued. "It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Children have suffered from various types of unpleasantries. Sadly at a certain point, they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor concluded, "It doesn’t matter if a judgment, per se, has taken some artistic license. When there’s an injustice, whether it’s against you or someone you love, or someone you believe in — stand up, don’t sit down. ‘Cause they need you."

Depp has previously said he believes Hollywood is boycotting him after he lost his defamation lawsuit against a U.K. newspaper.

After his volatile relationship with ex Amber Heard came to an end, Depp sued the news outlet for referring to him as a "wife-beater" in a lengthy case that aired much of the couple’s dirty laundry and ultimately resulted in a loss for Depp .

In court, Depp accused Heard of making up her allegations, while acknowledging wide-ranging drug problems. However, he insisted he is "not a violent person, especially with women," a characterization that was backed up in statements from his former partners Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis.

The judge found that 12 of the 14 instances of domestic violence had occurred and said that was sufficient to rule against Depp.

The situation led to Depp's departure from his role as the villain Gellert Grindelwald in the Warner Bros. "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and it prompted MGM to shelve the release of his latest film "Minamata."

He continues to deny all allegations of abuse.