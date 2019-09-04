John Travolta's latest movie, 'The Fanatic,' makes a mere $3,153

John Travolta's new movie, "The Fanatic," premiered this past weekend to extremely low box office earnings.

The stalker thriller, directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, pulled in an anemic $3,153 in 52 theaters across the country on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Some theaters reportedly sold $10 worth of tickets -- or less.

"The Fanatic" is the worst opening of Travolta's career and marks the actors' fourth consecutive cinema bomb. His top-grossing movie, 2007's "Hairspray," made $203 million.

In his latest venture, the 65-year-old stars as Moose, an obsessive fan who begins to stalk a movie star. It was reportedly inspired by an experience of Durst's.

The film has also been savaged by critics. Its Rotten Tomatoes rating, a far-from fresh 17 percent.

Brian Tallerico from RogerEbert.com wrote: "'The Fanatic' hates fans. It hates actors. It hates tourists, shop owners and servants. It really, really hates autistic people. And it hates you. It's a movie that thinks you're an idiot, someone who won't see through its shallow provocations, illogical behavior and vile misanthropy."

Robert Abele of TheWrap described it in unkind terms as well, decrying an utter lack of characterization: "With no explanation for what the Moose's condition is — and boy, is what Travolta doing a choice — Durst and his main star have, rather than giving us a character, merely offered up a hapless, carnival figure of laughable madness, alternately impossible and improbable."

Travolta said of working with Durst, "I didn't know Fred could write this well, I didn't know he could direct as well, and he blew my mind."

Last year's box office and critical disaster for Travolta was “Gotti,” which premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. It made $1.6 million in its opening weekend, playing across some 500 screens.