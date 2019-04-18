John Travolta shocks fans with bloody look while playing a stalker in new film

John Travolta is no stranger to changing his whole appearance for a movie role. However, his latest transformation has some fans totally shocked.

Travolta will appear in a new film directed by former Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. Both stars posed for a photo that was shared on Instagram showing the 65-year-old “Grease” star sporting a bold, bloody new look.

JOHN TRAVOLTA SAYS SCIENTOLOGY HELPED HIM COPE WITH TEEN SON’S DEATH

In the image, Durst poses behind Travolta pretending to look shocked at the star’s makeup. Travolta appears with close-cropped gray hair that’s shaved above his ear. In addition to a well-kept beard, the star’s face is bloodied and made up to look like he’s missing his right eye.

According to People, Travolta stars as a film fan that’s become obsessed with his favorite action hero. His character spends his time meticulously stalking the star and eventually destroying his life.

KELLY PRESTON SHARES PHOTO OF HUSBAND JOHN TRAVOLTA AND THEIR LATE SON JETT TO RAISE AUTISM AWARENESS

“Moose” will also star Devon Sawa, Ana Golja, Jacob Grodnik and James Paxton.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is hardly the first time that Travolta has surprised fans with a complete character transformation. He previously turned heads on “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” donning makeup and fake hair to look the part of attorney Robert Shapiro. After that, he changed his look again to play the titular John Gotti in the critically-panned crime biopic “Gotti.”

[WARNING: The below image may be graphic to some.]