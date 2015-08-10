John Stamos celebrates birthday with 'Fuller House' cast

This is what your 50s looks like when you're John Stamos.

Stamos -- who turns 52 on Aug. 19 -- celebrated his birthday over the weekend with a full house of his beloved co-stars.

His on-screen wife, Lori Loughlin, hosted a birthday BBQ at her pool and all the "Fuller House" favorites were in attendance. Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier showed up to celebrate, and the cast has never looked more comfortable together in the Instagram pics they posted.

"I'm not sayin who but someone in this picture pee'd in the pool. @dcoulier," Stamos hilariously captioned a selfie of him, Saget and Coulier, aka Danny, Jesse and Joey.

But the selfies didn't stop there! DJ Tanner also joined in on the photo fun! "One more for the road- #FullerHouse @bobsaget @johnstamos @melissacoulier @jodiesweetin @dcoulier @loriloughlin #Maks #leftshark," Cameron Bure wrote.

"Happy almost birthday," the 39-year-old actress tweeted. She also Instagrammed a video of Stamos blowing out birthday candles but later deleted the post.



Also at the party was Jodie Sweetin, who captured an epic Frisbee moment with Stamos and Coulier. "Frisbee time with @dcoulier and @johnstamos at @loriloughlin backyard BBQ!" the actress who plays Stephanie Tanner wrote. "Fun 'Full House' family day!"