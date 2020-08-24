Expand / Collapse search
‘12 Years a Slave’ writer John Ridley hints at ‘person of color’ Batman in upcoming comic book

The screenwriter is doing a four-issue series for DC Comics

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
John Ridley, the screenwriter behind “12 Years a Slave,” teased a person of color Batman in his comic version of the DC Comics star.

The Oscar winner discussed his upcoming four-part Batman comic books during DC FanDome’s “Legacy of the Bat” panel on Saturday.

Ridley, 54, is working with artist Nick Derington to tell the story.

ROBERT PATTINSON HAD TO LIE TO CHRISTOPHER NOLAN ABOUT BATMAN AUDITION

Val Kilmer in "Batman Forever" 

Val Kilmer in "Batman Forever"  (Warner Bros.)

“I think it’s a pretty safe bet that, if I’m writing Batman, it’s probably a little better than a 47 percent chance he’s going to be a person of color,” the screenwriter said, according to a press release.

Ridley’s upcoming comic book, slated to come out in January, will focus more on Wayne Enterprises president and CEO Lucius Fox and his family.

If Ridley casts a person of color in that role, it wouldn’t be the first time. However, Batman has never been portrayed as a person of color.

THEN/NOW: ALL THE ACTORS PICKED TO PLAY 'BATMAN'

Writer John Ridley speaks onstage at The Academy Presents The 2017 Careers In Film Summit.

Writer John Ridley speaks onstage at The Academy Presents The 2017 Careers In Film Summit. (Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Christopher Nolan cast Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox in the “Dark Knight” trilogy. Camrus Johnson was also cast as the character in the CW series “Batwoman.”

In DC Comics, Fox’s son Luke fought crime under the name Batwing.

“This is a family that has secrets, has kept secrets from one another. It’s a little bit different dynamic than the Batman that we’ve always seen,” Ridley told the press.

