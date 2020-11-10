John Rich: Backlash against Katy Perry validates concerns of secret Trump voters

The online onslaught Katy Perry received for showing "empathy" to President Trump voters after the 2020 election shows why many were silent about their support, country music star John Rich told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday.

“I have to thank her. That’s such an empathetic thing to say, very kind-hearted of her to make a statement like that. And she's got one of the biggest Twitter platforms out there and she put that out, but it validates to me something that a lot of my liberal friends have told me in the past two or three months,” said the host of Fox Nation's "The Pursuit with John Rich."

Rich said he is friends with “a lot of” actors and comedians who supported left-leaning policies and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., but then Trump changed their minds in recent years.

“They all have come to me one by one and said, 'Hey, don’t tell anybody, but, I am going to be voting for Trump this time,' and I said, 'Why don't you tell people that’s what you’re doing?' And they said, ‘Are you kidding me? Do you know what would happen to me if I said something like that?'” Rich said.

On Sunday, a day after Joe Biden was declared the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election, the 36-year-old singer took to Twitter to reveal what she did "first thing" after the results were called.

"The first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them," wrote the star, who had endorsed Biden-Harris. "#FamilyFirst. Call your family today. Happy Sunday."

Fans, however, weren't too happy with Perry's actions.

"I'm not going to do that because those people voted against my basic human rights, but thanks so much for the tip, Katy!" replied a Twitter user.

"Truth is, rich white ppl such as yourself were NEVER at risk no matter who won this election," said another. "To you, this is more a disagreement of opinions – to the rest of us, this election was a matter of life or death in many aspects. So no, I won't be calling my family to console them."

Rich said Perry being attacked for just being “nice” to Americans who voted for Trump is an example of why many people were "afraid" to voice their support for the president.

“So, you’re seeing Katy Perry, who didn't even vote for Trump, who is just being nice to people who did support the president, getting that kind of retribution. It validates what I have been hearing from a lot of my friends as to why they are afraid to say and speak their mind,” Rich said.

