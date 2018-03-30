John McLemore Smokes Your Next Barbecue
John McLemore shares these summer smokin' dishes for your next barbecue!
Smoked Prime Rib
Ingredients
1 (4 to 6lbs) prime rib roast
1/4 tbs onion powder
1/8 tbs garlic powder
1 tbs black pepper
1 tbs white pepper
1 tbs paprika
1 tbs red pepper
1 tbs kosher salt
Method
Place prime rib in large pan
Combine all dry ingredients and mix
Season roast mixture and let stand for 30 to 45 minutes
Preheat smoker to 250 degrees F
Place roast flat side up directly on rack of smoker and cook 1 to 1 1/2 hours
Remove prime rib and let rest for 15 to 20 mins before cutting
Smoked Mac 'n Cheese
Ingredients
1 (16 oz) pkg elbow macaroni
1/4 cup butter
1/4 all purpose flour
3 cups milk
1 (8 oz) cream cheese
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
2 cups (8 oz) extra sharp cheddar cheese)
2 cups (8 oz) gouda cheese
1 cup (4 oz) parmesan cheese, shredded
Method
Preheat smoker to 225 degrees F
Cook pasta as directed
Melt butter, and wisk flour into butter
Whisk in milk and bring to a boil - cook 5 minutes
Stir in cream cheese until mixture is smooth
Add salt and pepper
In large bowl combine cheddar, gouda, parmesan, past and cream sauce
Spoon into roasting pan
Sprinkle with extra cheddar and gouda
Place in smoker and cook for 1 hour at 225 degrees F
Espresso Ribs
Ingredients
6 lbs (3 racks) pork baby back ribs
Sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Espresso BBQ Sauce
Ingredients
2 tbs extra virgin olive oil
2 tbs minced garlic
1 cup ketchup
1 cup honey
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup Starbucks double shot expresso or strong homebrewed coffee
Method (ribs)
Season ribs with salt and pepper and smoke for 3 hours at 225 degrees F
Remove ribs and base generously with espresso BBQ sauce and wrap in foil
Smoke for 1 to 1 1/2 hours
Tip: To satisfy all tastes, cook the ribs dry and then add bbq sauce for dipping
Method (sauce)
Combine olive oil, garlic and sauté on medium heat
Remove from heat and let garlic cool
Whisk up ketchup, honey, vinegar, soy sauce and espresso
Simmer for 15 minutes
Smoked Asparagus
Ingredients
4 tbs butter
4 cloves garlic, thinking sliced
2 tbs freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/16 tbs salt
1/4 tsp black pepper
1 yellow onion
1 1/2 lbs asparagus
Method
Load wood tray with handful of wood chips and preheat to 225 degrees F
Melt butter in saucepan, stir in garlic, and cook on low heat (about 10 minutes)
Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice, salt and black pepper
Arrange onions in medium size baking dish
Spread asparagus spears over the onions
Drizzle butter and garlic over top
Uncover baking dish and place in preheated smoker
Smoke until tender -- about 1 1/2 to 2 hours
Tips: Make sure you snap the ends off the asparagus
Stick to the allotted smoking time; too much smoke will make the asparagus bitter
Low Country Seafood Boil
Ingredients
1/2 cup butterball cajun seasoning
2 lbs of whole new potatoes
8 to 12 pieces of short-ear corn
2 lbs pre-cooked smoked sausage
2 lbs shrimp, split and deveined
Method
Fill fryer to MAX fill line with water and set heat for 375 degrees F
Add whole potatoes to basket and lower carefully into boiling water -- boil 10 to 12 minutes
Add corn to the potatoes, and boil additional 9 minutes
Add sausage and boil for 9 minutes
Add shrimp and boil 3 to 5 minutes
Lift basket and drain
Tip: Season the water first, then let potatoes cook and take them out. Do that with everything to build up flavor.
After you boil the corn, add butter and salt and cover with foil so it steams, then hang in the basket and stir in Cajun seasoning.
Dipping Sauce
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter
4 medium cloves garlic, minced
Method
Melt butter over low heat and add garlic