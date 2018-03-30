John McLemore Smokes Your Next Barbecue

John McLemore shares these summer smokin' dishes for your next barbecue!

Smoked Prime Rib

Ingredients

1 (4 to 6lbs) prime rib roast

1/4 tbs onion powder

1/8 tbs garlic powder

1 tbs black pepper

1 tbs white pepper

1 tbs paprika

1 tbs red pepper

1 tbs kosher salt

Method

Place prime rib in large pan

Combine all dry ingredients and mix

Season roast mixture and let stand for 30 to 45 minutes

Preheat smoker to 250 degrees F

Place roast flat side up directly on rack of smoker and cook 1 to 1 1/2 hours

Remove prime rib and let rest for 15 to 20 mins before cutting

Smoked Mac 'n Cheese

Ingredients

1 (16 oz) pkg elbow macaroni

1/4 cup butter

1/4 all purpose flour

3 cups milk

1 (8 oz) cream cheese

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 cups (8 oz) extra sharp cheddar cheese)

2 cups (8 oz) gouda cheese

1 cup (4 oz) parmesan cheese, shredded

Method

Preheat smoker to 225 degrees F

Cook pasta as directed

Melt butter, and wisk flour into butter

Whisk in milk and bring to a boil - cook 5 minutes

Stir in cream cheese until mixture is smooth

Add salt and pepper

In large bowl combine cheddar, gouda, parmesan, past and cream sauce

Spoon into roasting pan

Sprinkle with extra cheddar and gouda

Place in smoker and cook for 1 hour at 225 degrees F

Espresso Ribs

Ingredients

6 lbs (3 racks) pork baby back ribs

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Espresso BBQ Sauce

Ingredients

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil

2 tbs minced garlic

1 cup ketchup

1 cup honey

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup Starbucks double shot expresso or strong homebrewed coffee

Method (ribs)

Season ribs with salt and pepper and smoke for 3 hours at 225 degrees F

Remove ribs and base generously with espresso BBQ sauce and wrap in foil

Smoke for 1 to 1 1/2 hours

Tip: To satisfy all tastes, cook the ribs dry and then add bbq sauce for dipping

Method (sauce)

Combine olive oil, garlic and sauté on medium heat

Remove from heat and let garlic cool

Whisk up ketchup, honey, vinegar, soy sauce and espresso

Simmer for 15 minutes

Smoked Asparagus

Ingredients

4 tbs butter

4 cloves garlic, thinking sliced

2 tbs freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/16 tbs salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 yellow onion

1 1/2 lbs asparagus

Method

Load wood tray with handful of wood chips and preheat to 225 degrees F

Melt butter in saucepan, stir in garlic, and cook on low heat (about 10 minutes)

Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice, salt and black pepper

Arrange onions in medium size baking dish

Spread asparagus spears over the onions

Drizzle butter and garlic over top

Uncover baking dish and place in preheated smoker

Smoke until tender -- about 1 1/2 to 2 hours

Tips: Make sure you snap the ends off the asparagus

Stick to the allotted smoking time; too much smoke will make the asparagus bitter

Low Country Seafood Boil

Ingredients

1/2 cup butterball cajun seasoning

2 lbs of whole new potatoes

8 to 12 pieces of short-ear corn

2 lbs pre-cooked smoked sausage

2 lbs shrimp, split and deveined

Method

Fill fryer to MAX fill line with water and set heat for 375 degrees F

Add whole potatoes to basket and lower carefully into boiling water -- boil 10 to 12 minutes

Add corn to the potatoes, and boil additional 9 minutes

Add sausage and boil for 9 minutes

Add shrimp and boil 3 to 5 minutes

Lift basket and drain

Tip: Season the water first, then let potatoes cook and take them out. Do that with everything to build up flavor.

After you boil the corn, add butter and salt and cover with foil so it steams, then hang in the basket and stir in Cajun seasoning.

Dipping Sauce

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter

4 medium cloves garlic, minced

Method

Melt butter over low heat and add garlic

