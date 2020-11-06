Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Published

John Legend sings 'Georgia On My Mind' after Biden overtakes Trump in ballot count

Biden passed President Trump in the race for Georgia’s 16 electoral votes early Friday

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
John Legend had been waiting for the moment that Democratic nominee Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Trump in the race for Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.

It happened early Friday morning, at around 4:45 a.m. EST, Biden was leading with 2,449,371 votes, or 49.39% of the ballots cast, and Trump with 2,448,454 votes, or 49.37% of ballots cast. 

Following the news, Legend, 41, took to Twitter to share a video of himself singing "Georgia on My Mind" made famous by the late Ray Charles, a native son of The Peach State. 

Dressed in a black-and-white shirt, the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner is seen belting out the tune, which was written in 1930 by legendary actor/singer Hoagy Carmichael.

Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, re-posted the video, writing: "He has been waiting to post this for 5 hours."

"It was one take tho," Legend replied

John Legend celebrated Joe Biden overtaking President Trump in Georgia by covering Ray Charles' song, 'Georgia on My Mind.' (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday that "there will be a recount in Georgia" after vote totals show a razor-thin margin between Trump and Biden in the battleground state.

Raffensperger said the state -- which would give Biden the boost he needs to surpass 270 and clear the path to the White House -- is "too close to call." 

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report

