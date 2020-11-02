John Legend appears to jab at Trump fans Ice Cube, Lil Wayne during rally for Kamala Harris

John Legend appears to be shading a few colleagues in the music industry.

During a final rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Legend took the stage to perform with fellow artist Common, but first, he shared a few choice words.

"Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump, they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business," said Legend.

He continued: “Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies.

“I think they’ve even founded a new supergroup, it’s called The Sunken Place," Legend, who also noted that he had already cast his vote for the Biden-Harris ticket, added. “But Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fool’s gold. Because you can't bank on a word he says."

Trump's proposed “Platinum Plan” includes creating 3 million jobs in the Black community over the next four years, increasing access to capital by nearly $500 billion and strengthening Trump’s immigration policies to protect American jobs, according to his website.

Last week, rapper Lil Wayne tweeted that he had "a great meeting" with Trump and praised his "Platinum Plan."

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., said. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

Another artist, Ice Cube, is also working with Trump on his "Platinum Plan" for Black Americans. He told “Fox News Sunday” that he is “not playing politics with this.”

“I’m willing to meet with anybody who could bring this to life and make it a reality,” he told host Chris Wallace.