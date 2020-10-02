Chrissy Teigen's mother reacts to the pregnancy loss of model’s son Jack

Chrissy Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen, posted a picture and video expressing her grief over the supermodel’s pregnancy loss.

Teigen, 34, first shared the devastating news across her social media channels on Wednesday.

Both she and her husband John Legend wrapped their arms around a swaddled blanket holding their stillborn son Jack.

Vilailuck also got the chance to hold her grandson before saying goodbye.

Teigen’s mother posted a picture of her in tears as she held the baby. In a video, a nurse is seen handing over the child into her arms.

"My heart aches love you so much baby Jack 👼🏻❤️❤️," she wrote, alongside a hashtag in Thai that loosely translates to “to happiness.”

Teigen lost her pregnancy after weeks of bed rest and finally hospitalization due to severe bleeding.

The “Cravings” author revealed she had complications with her placenta and went through several blood transfusions to try and save their third child but "it just wasn’t enough."

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," the supermodel wrote.

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," Teigen added.

The “Bring the Funny” host and Legend, 41, were already parents to daughter Luna, 4, Miles, 2.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” the author shared.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But every day can’t be full of sunshine," Teigen concluded. "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."