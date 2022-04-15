John Legend campaigns for Democratic DA candidates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Singer and entertainer John Legend is campaigning for Democratic district attorneys across the country.

Legend has released endorsements for a wide range of Democrats up for election or re-election as district attorney. Beginning with a series of posts on social media, Legend threw his weight behind district attorney hopefuls in Tennessee, North Carolina, Oregon and California.

"District Attorney elections are crucial to improving our criminal legal system and 2022 is a year with thousands of races," Legend wrote.

Legend paid particular attention to San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Legend reportedly lives in Beverly Hills. Boudin is going into a recall election in June after an unprecedented spike in crime, making Legend's endorsement controversial.

"In San Francisco, CA, Chesa Boudin is fighting a recall. I endorsed Chesa for DA when he ran for election, and I support him now," Legend wrote.

An Asian American man who was violently attacked in 2019 is suing Boudin , accusing the prosecutor of mishandling the case against his assailants – a father and son who beat him with a bat, threatened him with a glass bottle and told him: "I’m going to kill you," court papers show.

Anh Lê’s lawsuit against Boudin was filed just one day before the San Francisco Police Department announced an astonishing 567% increase in hate crimes against Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) individuals. Neither of the two men was charged with a hate crime, the lawsuit states.

Legend is a longtime ally of the Democratic Party, offering appearances and support for DNC events and fundraisers. The Grammy winner called Donald Trump a "piece of s---" and a "canker sore" on the country after the president’s criticism of Baltimore in 2019.

