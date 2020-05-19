John Krasinski chokes up during 'Some Good News' finale: 'There is always good in the world'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

John Krasinski bid an emotional farewell on the final episode of his YouTube series "Some Good News."

“The Office” star, 40, got choked up as he thanked millions of viewers for tuning in every week to his new channel, which he started in March when the quarantine began.

“Well, on a very personal note, I can tell you that I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me and what a tremendous honor it has been to share in all of it with you,” Krasinski said on Sunday.

JOHN KRASINSKI INVITES 'OFFICE' CO-STAR STEVE CARELL AS FIRST GUEST FOR YOUTUBE SHOW CALLED 'SOME GOOD NEWS'

“Because, the truth is, I have been so blown away by the messages I have received saying how joyful this show makes you, how uplifted and inspired you all can be, but I assure you, all the pleasure and all the inspiration has been mine.”

The "Jack Ryan" actor added, “I told you from the very first episode, I only deliver the good news. You are the good news. And that’s why every single week if you can look through the goofy guy wearing half a suit, you’d see what resilience really looks like. What unbroken really means. And through witnessing every simple act of kindness and generosity, you would see what the true definition of good really is.”

JOHN KRASINSKI HOSTS POTLUCK WITH MARTHA STEWART, STANLEY TUCCI ON 'SOME GOOD NEWS'

“For this episode of ‘SGN,’ I’m John Krasinski no longer needing to remind you that no matter how hard things get, there is always good in the world. Thank you all for making this show so very special. We will see you again.”

In its various episodes, “Some Good News” shined a light on the front-line and medical workers around the country. It also reunited "The Office" and "Hamilton" casts for good causes.

JOHN KRASINSKI TO DEEJAY A VIRTUAL PROM FOR CLASS OF 2020 STUDENTS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Krasinski even DJ'd a virtual prom for students who had theirs canceled and collected some of his famous friends to give commencement speeches for all the 2020 graduating classes.