John Krasinski hosts potluck with Martha Stewart, Stanley Tucci on 'Some Good News'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Over the past few weeks of quarantine, John Krasinski has been lifting spirits up on the Internet by hosting a new YouTube show, "Some Good News," which highlights stories of positivity and togetherness during this unprecedented time.

On Sunday night, the "Jack Ryan" actor dropped his latest episode about recipes.

The self-professed terrible cook enlisted a few celeb chefs including Martha Stewart, Guy Fieri, David Chang, and viral martini-maker, actor Stanley Tucci, to help make some food and beverage recipes sent to him by fans.

JOHN KRASINSKI 'WEPT' WHEN HE HEARD WIFE EMILY BLUNT SING

To bring everyone together, Krasinki video-chatted with the people who sent him the special recipes and his famous friends.

"In the past few weeks, we've delved into a segment called 'What Did I Miss?' But the truth is, the overriding thing we all miss is being together," Krasinski said.

JOHN KRASINSKI INVITES 'OFFICE' CO-STAR STEVE CARELL AS FIRST GUEST FOR YOUTUBE SHOW CALLED 'SOME GOOD NEWS'

He added that the restaurants and their employees are "not only some of the places that are being hit the hardest, they're some of the places where you can find the biggest heroes."

On Krasinski's first episode of "SGN," the 40-year-old had Steve Carell on. The former "Office" co-stars celebrated the 15th anniversary of the beloved comedy series premiering.

JOHN KRASINSKI TO DEEJAY A VIRTUAL PROM FOR CLASS OF 2020 STUDENTS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

During their conversation, Krasinki, who played Jim Halpert, and Carell, who played Michael Scott, talked about their favorite episodes and favorite memories from their time on set.

And then last week, the "Quiet Place" star DJ'd a virtual prom for all the 2020 students who missed out this year due to school being closed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“How I wanna look for #SGNprom…” Krasinski wrote on social media. “Confused? Me too! For all you missing prom, I’m hosting this Friday night!”