John Goodman proves he's staying slim after 200 pound weight loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Goodman looked better than ever during an appearance at the "Smurfs" premiere Sunday.

Goodman flaunted his 200-pound weight loss as he walked the red carpet ahead of the July 18 movie release.

The actor voiced Papa Smurf for the animated comedy. He starred alongside Rihanna, James Corden, Octavia Spencer and Xolo Maridueña.

ROSEANNE BARR AND JOHN GOODMAN HAVEN'T SPOKEN IN ‘SEVEN OR EIGHT YEARS’

Goodman dropped 200 pounds through exercise and dieting. The "Roseanne" star chose boxing and daily walks as his form of movement.

"I dug it. Yeah. Nobody’s going to get hurt, but it’s just hitting the mitts and trying to learn," he told The Rolling Stone in 2023. "I never got good enough where I would trust myself to spar because once I get whacked in the face, I don’t know if I wouldn’t lose it."

"But it’s usually just an hour, hour and a half of hitting the mitts, hitting the bags, learning footwork. It’s great."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Goodman, now 73, changed his approach to nutrition in order to shed pounds.

"I just stopped eating all the time," he told ABC News in 2016. "I’d have a handful of food, and it’d go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically. In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits."

His choice to begin exercising again led to an increase in energy.

"I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore," Goodman told the outlet. "And it gives me the energy to work, ‘cause work is very draining."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Goodman, who once weighed almost 400 pounds, revealed how he found the motivation to become healthier.

"I just got tired, sick and tired of looking at myself," he admitted.

"You’re shaving in the mirror, and you don’t want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous."

Goodman's prolific career began in the 1980s with his role in "Roseanne." He went on to star in a number of voice roles, including "Monsters Inc.," "Cars," and "Bee Movie." Other major roles included gigs in "The Flintstones," "Argo," "10 Cloverfield Lane" and "The Big Lebowski."

Goodman's most recent projects include "The Conners" and "The Righteous Gemstones."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP