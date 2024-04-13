'Roseanne' star John Goodman shows off fit physique in NYC after 200-pound weight loss

"Roseanne" alum John Goodman's slimmed-down physique was on full display when he was recently spotted at New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport.

The 71-year-old actor previously revealed to Rolling Stone he had lost more than 200 pounds since he first embarked on his health journey in 2007.

On Tuesday, the Emmy Award winner showed off his fit physique while strolling through the airport with his wife of 35 years, Anna Beth.

Goodman wore a blue sweatshirt under a black shirt with an olive green jacket, khaki pants and beige Hoka sneakers.

‘ROSEANNE’ CELEBRATES 35TH ANNIVERSARY: CAST THEN AND NOW

Anna Beth wore a white blouse with black flare-leg pants and white sneakers as she pulled a light pink carry-on bag.

The pair, who tied the knot in 1989, share daughter Molly Evangeline, 33.

In a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, Goodman opened up about how he maintains his weight loss after returning to work full-time following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That was just getting out and walking the dogs," he told the outlet. "I was boxing up until then, and I haven’t been able to do that since COVID because I’m lazy.

"I haven’t been exercising, but I’m going to start a routine again this summer where I can get some stuff done," he continued. "I’ve just let everything go just because I haven’t had the energy because of the jobs."

In addition to his role on the hit "Roseanne" spinoff, "The Conners," Goodman also stars in the black comedy crime series "The Righteous Gemstones."

The Missouri native told the outlet that he has enjoyed boxing since picking up the sport years ago but has steered away from sparring so far.

"Nobody’s going to get hurt, but it’s just hitting the mitts and trying to learn," he said. "I never got good enough where I would trust myself to spar because once I get whacked in the face, I don’t know if I wouldn’t lose it.

"But someday I’d like to get that far advanced. But it’s usually just an hour, hour and a half of hitting the mitts, hitting the bags, learning footwork. It’s great."

‘CONNERS’ STAR JOHN GOODMAN REFLECTS ON CAREER POST-'ROSEANNE,' SAYS MUCH OF HIS SUCCESS IS JUST ‘DUMB LUCK’

Goodman, who once weighed almost 400 pounds, previously discussed his dramatic slim-down in a 2016 interview with ABC News.

He explained how he was able to begin losing the weight , saying, "I just stopped eating all the time. I’d have a handful of food and it’d go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Goodman has also been open about his struggle with alcoholism. After 30 years of battling the addiction , he became sober in 2007.

"In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits," he told the outlet. "Then, this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, ‘cause work is very draining.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think you’re trying to fill a hole that can’t be filled unless it’s filled with goodness, some kind of spirituality, not saying religion," Goodman continued. "But just a belief in something higher than yourself, a purpose. But instead of filling it with booze or cocaine or food, you just acknowledge that it’s there. You can’t fill it. And you go on and live with it."

Goodman spoke to People in 2010 after losing his first 100 pounds and revealed he had made some dramatic changes to his lifestyle.

According to the outlet, Goodman hired Mackie Shilstone, a health coach who worked with athletes like Serena Williams. They cut sugar from his diet and added six workouts a week to help Goodman get in shape and slim down. The actor said, "I'm breaking a sweat, but I'm not going nuts."

He also admitted, "It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your a-- and figure out what you're going to eat next. … I wanted to live better."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.