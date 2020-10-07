John Cusack compares Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, claims fascism is on the rise: ‘It’s happening slowly’

John Cusack briefly compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler during an interview with comedian Marc Maron.

The actor, who is often an outspoken critic of Trump and supported Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary, appeared during the most recent episode of Maron's “WTF” podcast. During the interview, he discussed his upbringing, acting career and politics.

At one point, the conversation turned to the importance of art in a fascist society, and the “High Fidelity” actor, 54, noted that Hitler was against the arts in many ways and drew a similarity to the current presidential administration.

“Hitler sort of stole from the avant-garde left. He hated the message of the avant-garde left because it was at-war, coming from WWI, but understood that art was the new… politics was the new art, and art and politics were going to be fused,” he explained. “You can see Trump doing the same thing. He’s doing this kind of kitsch futurism. He’s saying ‘I’m going to make America great and the future is going to be returned to the past now it’s a past the never exited, I’m lying, everything I say is a lie,' but, you know.”

With that, the duo discussed the myriad of ways in which they see Trump taking pages out of the fascism playbook.

“The rallies where he compares immigrants or people of color or people who are protesting to vermin and cockroaches and that’s like, very specific purposeful things,” Cusack said. “These human beings are pestilence, they’re sub-human, they should be eradicated.”

He went on to pull no punches in calling the current president a fascist leader who has ushered the United States into a dangerous place.

“You don't have to be genius to know that this s--t is real and the first time he tore a child away from their mother’s arms and put them in a cell, like, this wasn’t a reality TV show anymore. This is real fascism,” the star concluded. “It’s on a creep, you know, it’s a frozen explosion, it’s happening slowly. But it’s like the frog in the water, you turn the water up and the frog doesn’t know he’s being boiled alive. That’s where we’re at right now.”

Cusack rarely pulls his punches when it comes to criticizing Trump. In September, he shared a tweet declaring that he is simply going to start blocking anyone on Twitter that “isn’t aggressively anti-Trump.”

“Sorry no time for your BS,” he wrote at the time.