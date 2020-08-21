John Cusack rips DNC night 4 as 'celebrity-filled reality TV convention': 'It's all showbiz'

From Kerry Washington to Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, the four nights of the Democratic National Convention were filled with speeches and performances by some of Hollywood's biggest stars, but one actor concluded it was just another day in showbiz.

John Cusack, who is a vocal critic of President Trump and previously endorsed Bernie Sanders, unleashed fiery tweets during the final night of the star-studded DNC, likening it to somewhat of a circus due to its many appearances by left-leaning A-listers.

"Do ya think anyone at dnc entertained the idea - in removing a s---tty reality tv star President - Ya might want to avoid presenting a slightly less s---ty -but unmistakable Campy kitsch and yes s---tty celebrity filled reality tv convention - This might not be a good idea ?" Cusack tweeted as the final night of the convention was wrapping up.

"It's all showbiz- all the time. RIP America," he added in a follow-up tweet.

Viewers of the DNC's final night watched as former former "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus took the mic on Thursday to blast Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. She grilled the current administration by admitting she planned to "vote by mail" in the same manner of "Vice President 'Poontz' and President Trump himself," in reference to the tension over mail-in ballots.

As the other celebrity emcees before her, the former "Seinfeld" urged viewers to text the number 30330.

"That would be the president's golf score if he didn't cheat," she cracked.

In a temporary pause from his persistent anti-Trump tweets, Cusack blasted former New York City mayor and billionaire Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg as "the high priest of neoliberalism talking s--t."

The actor's angry tweets led to one of his followers calling him a "Debbie downer," to which he responded, "ok - I'll Stop."

It wasn't long before Cusack's slamming of Trump picked back up, with one follower telling the actor that she hoped he was "more inspired" during night four.

"I will do anything to vote Trump out / end trump gop deathkkult," he said in response.

When another follower tweeted about Joe Biden's light versus dark references in his Thursday night speech, Cusack said that "no matter how cynical one feels in these terrible days," the Democratic presidential candidate's "framing is appropriate."

Cusack ended his Twitter thread with a message of hope in Biden's potential overtaking of the Oval Office come November.

"Let's all enjoy the thought of Biden winning and as a nation fighting back trump facism & 1 st day in office make them deliver new deal for us - their coroprste (sic) lobbiests think they be in control - but history has a way of making itself happen-," he concluded.