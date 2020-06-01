John Cusack films altercation with police in Chicago, says his bike was hit with baton

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

John Cusack shared a video of himself being screamed at by a police officer in Chicago as he allegedly hit his bicycle with a baton.

The actor, 53, shared a video on his Twitter showing the altercation. Unfortunately, the footage is shaky, so neither he nor the office heard yelling are visible. The star can be heard saying “alright, alright” as an officer shouts at him to leave the area. Banging is also heard in the clip, which Cusack says was the police officer hitting his bike with a baton to move him along.

“Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.,” he wrote Sunday. “Ahhm herea [sic] the audio.”

He shared another video showing a group of police officers across the street from him while what appears to be a car burns in the background behind them.

“These were some of the peace officers -- who gently tuned up my bike with their batons,” he wrote.

Cusack joined one of the many protests around the country sparked by people outraged over the death of George Floyd. The protests started after a video last week showed Floyd, 46, being taken into custody by an officer who places his knee on his neck. In the footage, Floyd shouts “I cannot breathe” and “don’t kill me,” before losing consciousness. He was later pronounced dead.

Officer Derek Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in his death.

Although the actor clearly took issue with the officer who hit his bike, he made sure to note that not all of the cops who were out in force in Chicago were that aggressive.

“Many of police I talked to last night - understood rage of the protestors & did their best to deescalate during day & into night,” he wrote. “But After perimeter was set around trump tower & bridges raised -it got so fearful and violent - the dynamic changed rapidly into chaos.”