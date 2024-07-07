John Belushi's widow, actress and producer Judy Belushi-Pisano, dead at 73

Judy Belushi-Pisano, the widow of the late John Belushi, has died at age 73.

The official Instagram and Facebook pages for Belushi announced the news on Saturday, sharing touching words about her dedication to his legacy.

"Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to our sweet Judy," the post begins. "Her unwavering dedication and creative genius alongside Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi gave birth to The Blues Brothers, a timeless testament to the power of music and laughter."

The post continued, "In the years following John’s passing in 1982, Judy honored his life and championed his legacy and Blues Brothers brand. As we bid farewell, we pledge to continue her work, ensuring that John’s legacy, and the Blues Brothers will never fade."

"There was no one like her. Judy made everyone feel loved. She was nonjudgmental, light, funny and pure. You could be truly yourself around her, that alone was a gift," the statement concluded, adding, "The Belushi and Pisano families will carry your love in their hearts forever."

Judy was born Judith Jacklin in 1951, and she and the comedian met during high school, later marrying in 1976.

In a 2020 interview with People ahead of the release of the documentary about him, she recalled Belushi told her she "'should probably break up with me because I want to be an actor, and I'll probably never make any money.' But I always thought he'd do well."

They moved to New York City in the 1970s, where she worked as a radio producer before Belushi landed on the debut season of "SNL." During his time on the show, the couple were known for throwing afterparties at their home.

Judy also appeared in both of Belushi’s hit films, "Animal House" and "The Blues Brothers."

The couple was married until Belushi’s death from a drug overdose in 1982.

"John wasn't perfect," Judy told People in 2020. "But he was a full human being — caring and adventurous and kind. And he not only made people laugh, he made them feel."

The Martha's Vineyard Times reported she later married Victor Pisano in 1990, later filing for divorce in 2010.

In addition to her work maintaining Belushi’s legacy, including producing the 2010 documentary "John Belushi: Dancing on the Edge," Judy was also active in the arts and held local screenings on the island.

According to the outlet, Judy passed away after a long battle with endometrial cancer. She is survived by her children and grandchildren.