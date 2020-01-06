Patricia Arquette 'accidentally' hits Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe

Joey King revealed that her co-star Patricia Arquette accidentally knocked her in the head with her Golden Globe after the 51-year-old won the prize for her part in “The Act.”

King took to Twitter Monday to show off two photos of a fresh, round bruise on her forehead that she says came from an accidental bonk from Arquette's trophy. The first picture seems to have been taken on the night of the Globes. The other looks like it was snapped the following morning in an effort to show off the progression of the bruise.

“Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life,” she captioned the photos.

Arquette was quick to respond, writing: “What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one!”

InStyle appears to have captured the moment in question on video.

The duo starred in the Hulu original series about the real-life story of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard. King was nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture, but lost in her category to Michelle Williams.

Arquette, meanwhile, beat out Helena Bonham Carter, Toni Collette, Meryl Streep and Emily Watson to win best supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture. It seems at some point after accepting the trophy, Arquette managed to smack her co-star in the head before the night was over.

Arquette was among the few to take things to a political place during her acceptance speech at the 77th Golden Globe Awards by warning Americans of a grim future and encouraging them to vote.

In reference to Trump ordering an airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Arquette accused him of tweeting "out a threat" and then shared her fear of the country's grim future if another war takes place. Her fears included "young people risking their lives traveling across the world" and parents "not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids' heads."

Arquette, a mother of two, then begged the audience to assist in making a change by voting in the presidential election later this year.

"I beg of us all to give a better world," she said. "We have to vote in 2020 and beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020."