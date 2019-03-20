Patricia Arquette reacts to the college admission scandal: 'It's an important conversation'

The nationwide college admissions bribery scandal has rocked the country.

Everyone from parents to students, to fellow Hollywood actors have offered their opinions about how Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and dozens of other rich and powerful parents allegedly committed fraud to get their kids into elite universities.

And now Patricia Arquette is speaking out, revealing to Fox News how she feels about the scam.

USC STUDENTS WHO MAY BE LINKED TO COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL CAN'T REGISTER FOR CLASSES, GET TRANSCRIPTS, SCHOOL SAYS

"I think it's an important conversation that’s probably a long time coming," she explained to us during the red carpet for her new Hulu series "The Act."

"I never went to college – I don’t think I’d ever get into college," the Oscar-winner continued. "[Colleges] don’t really value the whole person."

NICOLLETTE SHERIDAN CALLS FORMER CO-STAR FELICITY HUFFMAN'S ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN COLLEGE SCAM 'DISGRACEFUL'

Arquette, 50, is one of many fellow Tinseltown stars who has reacted to the shocking news.

On Monday, actor and comedian Jim Carrey wrote on Twitter, “It’s not only Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and their kids, but ALL cheaters who will eventually receive a failing grade," alongside a new piece of artwork.

Fellow Oscar-winner Julia Roberts called the scandal "so sad" because she felt it depicted parents having no faith in their children's abilities. Huffman's former "Desperate Housewives" co-star, Nicollette Sheridan, said she was "disturbed" by the news.

“We don’t know the facts," Sheridan said while on Access earlier this week. "But we could be extremely disturbed by the entitlement, the power, the money that could take away from those less privileged and that to me is disgraceful."

And comedian and TV personality Jay Leno labeled the scam the "legal definition of white privilege."

JAY LENO SPEAKS OUT ON COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCAM, CALLS IT THE ‘LEGAL DEFINITION OF WHITE PRIVILEGE’

“[It’s] just rich people buying their way into something they don’t belong to,” Leno mused. “I mean, how many black, brown, yellow, orange kids got screwed out of college because somebody knew somebody or someone’s grandfather went there before. I think it’s going to be a good thing – it’s going to break it all up and make it more egalitarian for everybody, so I think it’s a good thing.”

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted and released on a $1 million bond earlier this month, while Huffman was released on a $250,000 bond. They all await a federal court date in Boston.