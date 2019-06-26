Joe Scarborough: Trump 'fears' Mueller's testimony, it will stop millions of Americans 'in their tracks'

"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough said Wednesday morning that President Trump fears former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming testimony because it will captivate the attention of millions of Americans.

“There is a reason why Donald Trump fears Robert Mueller in front of the TV cameras with the nation's attention turned to him more than anything else,” Scarborough said, likening the looming testimony to the 1987 testimony by Oliver North about the Iran-Contra scandal.

“Robert Mueller, this will be, I got to believe some of the most compelling testimony that will stop tens of millions of Americans in their tracks and they will for the first time understand the content of the Mueller report. That is why Donald Trump is so scared of him having this moment in the sun,” the MSNBC host added.

Mueller agreed to appear before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on July 17 after they subpoenaed the special counsel Tuesday, according to the committees' chairmen, Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Congressional Democrats have fought to get access to Mueller and his unredacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether President Trump obstructed justice.

Mueller is expected to stick to the "four corners" of his report during the testimony and he said last month in rare remarks to the press that “the report is my testimony” and “I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.”

But Scarborough claims Mueller owes the American people an explanation about his findings more than what’s inside the report.

“It is his responsibility as a public servant to explain some of his reasoning and some of his conclusions to lay people across America whose tax dollars paid for him to work on this very important project over the course of a couple of years,” he said.

“So just saying I'm too good to answer these questions or I'm going to be stubborn, no … he has a responsibility to explain to the American people, to laymen across America, who may not have gone to Princeton, who may not have gone to University of Virginia law school, exactly why, what he found,” he added.

Scarborough lit into Mueller in a fiery rant last week, calling on the former FBI director to testify before Congress so Americans who haven't read his report understand its contents.