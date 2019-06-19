Scarborough trolls Trump for 'dull' Florida rally: Like 'Elvis in '77' trying to sing the hits

"Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough ripped President Trump's performance at a rally in Orlando, Fla., that officially launched his 2020 re-election campaign.

Scarborough and MSNBC analyst John Heilemann agreed that Trump's rallies now feel "schtick-ey" and "old," with Scarborough comparing it to a past-his-prime Elvis Presley.

"This is Elvis in '77, just kind of lumbering across the stage, sweating ... trying to sing the old hits but his heart is just not in it," he said.

"They know what he’s going to sing before he sings it. They know all the words. The guy who was once so exciting is just dull. He's still attacking Hillary Clinton, doing 'lock her up' things," he continued.

"Hillary's not running, come on old guy," Mika Brzezinski quipped, adding that her husband had "nailed it" with the Elvis comparison.

"It was horrible in every way," Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude agreed, saying Trump believes he can win again in 2020 by "doubling down on the culture wars."

"It's not actually all about sort of trolling Donald Trump this morning," Scarborough summed up, concluding that Trump won in 2016 because he was unlike anything voters had seen in American politics.

"If you're a showman like Donald Trump, if you're the P.T. Barnum of American politics, the greatest show on Earth, you can afford to be many things. But the one thing you can't afford to be is dull and predictable."