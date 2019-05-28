Lindsey Graham scoffs at Joe Scarborough's claim that he 'sold his soul' with Trump support

Sen. Lindsey Graham responded Tuesday to criticism from MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who claimed the South Carolina lawmaker has "sold his soul" by supporting President Trump.

Scarborough contrasted Graham's views with those of Sen. John McCain, who became a vocal critic of Trump, on Tuesday's "Morning Joe."

"He basically sold his soul, sold his political soul for, you know, 20 percentage points inside his own Republican Party. Unlike John McCain, Lindsey Graham didn’t have the confidence and the assurance in his voters that he could speak truth to power and still get reelected in his state," Scarborough, who blasted Trump for agreeing with North Korea's criticism of Joe Biden, said.

FEDERAL JUDGE SIDES WITH HOUSE DEMOCRATS OVER SUBPOENA FOR TRUMP'S FINANCIAL RECORDS

During an interview on the "Brian Kilmeade Show," Graham, R-S.C., scoffed at the comments from Scarborough as "cable chatter" and said he's "not going to worry about pleasing" the anti-Trump host.

Graham said he has spoken out in some instances where he disagrees with Trump, like when Trump vowed to pull U.S. forces out of Syria.

LONE GOP REP BLOCKS DISASTER AID BILL IN SURPRISE MOVE

He said he's "worried" about the North Korea situation but wants to "give the president the space he needs" to try to resolve the issue through negotiations.

"The one thing I learned from Senator McCain is that you always put the country ahead of everything else. I'm the senator from South Carolina. People want me to help this president," said Graham, adding that nothing will change the close relationship he had with McCain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Graham said Trump is doing a "very good job" and that he's "certain" he will be re-elected in 2020.

He added that it was "not very helpful" for Trump to have agreed with Kim Jong Un on his "low IQ" insult of the former vice president, but that the trip to Japan was successful overall.