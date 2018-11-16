Joe Perry released from hospital following collapse at Billy Joel concert

Joe Perry has been released from the hospital following his collapse at Billy Joel’s concert last Saturday, Page Six confirmed.

A rep for the Aerosmith rocker, 68, told Page Six that Perry was released on Thursday and is back at home resting.

On Tuesday, Perry tweeted that he was “doing well” after the health scare.

JOE PERRY HOSPITALIZED AFTER NEEDING PARAMEDICS BACKSTAGE AT BILLY JOEL CONCERT

Perry, who had joined Joel on stage, had been rushed to the hospital following the Madison Square Garden performance after he reportedly started gasping for air in his dressing room.

He had to be carted away on a stretcher and paramedics inserted a tracheal tube down his throat to help him breathe.

But with his health improving, Perry plans to join Aerosmith for their Las Vegas residency, which is set to start in April of next year.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.