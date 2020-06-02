Joe Jackson's granddaughter says she was stabbed 7 times in racial attack

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Joe Jackson's granddaughter revealed she was stabbed a total of seven times in a racial attack.

Yasmine Jackson, who is reportedly the daughter of Joh'Vonnie Jackson, the daughter of Joe Jackson and Cheryl Terrell, posted a series of horrific photos on Instagram showing multiple stitches to her face and ears following a brutal attack that she said took place "right" near her home.

In a caption written underneath the photos on Sunday, Yasmine said she was "stabbed 7 times" by a female who attacked her while calling her the N-word.

"This woman chased me down and started stabbing me," she said, adding, "That's all I could hear while I was being stabbed."

Yasmine said the gruesome stabbing left her unable to move her neck "at all" and she now lives in fear of being alone.

"I asked people to help me because she was stabbing me and nobody helped. Until someone did, actually a few people did & I am thankful for you. I pray to God that if you have any kind of hatred in your heart towards black people that you heal it. I didn't deserve this, nobody does," her Instagram caption continued.

Joe Jackson's granddaughter added that she is "still f--king proud to be black."

Yasmine claimed the woman behind the stabbing has since been charged for attempted murder but pleaded with her followers to share her post in the hopes that her attacker will also be charged with a hate crime.

"I feel like she deserves attempted murder and also this is a HATE CRIME," she wrote.

Photos of Yasmine's face posted to her account show large cuts from her temples to her chin on both sides of her face. It appears she received stitches for both in addition to a gash on her left ear.

According to reports, Yasmine is 25 years old. In June 2018, she posted a selfie with Joe Jackson following his death.

"No more pain, and no more suffering," she captioned the pic with the hashtags #RestInLove and #Grandad.