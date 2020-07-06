Joe Biden enlists Debra Messing, Bradley Whitford and more stars to raise support on Instagram

Joe Biden is enlisting the help of celebrities on Instagram to promote his 2020 campaign for president.

With rallies and public engagements scarce throughout the country as the coronavirus pandemic continues to see new people infected every day, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee is launching a new initiative in the hopes of earning votes in the digital space.

Adrienne Elrod, who joined Biden’s campaign last month, told Axios that they’re calling on some celebrity supporters with large Instagram followings for conversations with prominent Democrats related to the former vice president’s campaign for a series they're calling #TeamJoeTalks.

“They all have audiences that we are tapping into,” she told the outlet. “People are still at home, living on their phones.”

“Supernatural” actor Misha Collins, who boasts 4.2 million followers on Instagram, will kick off the series with a live conversation with Biden’s senior campaign adviser Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday.

Other celebrities in the pipeline for the #TeamJoeTalks include former “West Wing” actor Bradley Whitford, who will have a chat with Stacey Abrams about voting rights. Those two will be followed by “Will & Grace” actress Debra Messing and celebrity chef Tom Colicchio speaking with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

In a post announcing his conversation with Jean-Pierre, Collins noted that he wants his followers to pose questions that he could ask the senior adviser on their behalf.

“Monday at 3:30 PM ET, I’ll be LIVE on Instagram with @joebiden’s senior campaign advisor @k_jeanpierre for a sneak-peek into the future of America. (We’ll also admit our weird COVID hobbies.) If you have a question for me to pose for Karine, ask it below. See you there,” he wrote Sunday.