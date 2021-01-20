Joe Biden's inauguration makes 'Parks and Rec' trend as fans recall Leslie Knope's love for then-VP

President Joe Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States and fans online couldn't help but wonder how "Parks and Recreation" character Leslie Knope would be handling the day.

Knope, played by Amy Poehler, was Biden's biggest fan on the fictional NBC series about a local government in Indiana.

Biden, who was then the vice president, made a special appearance on the show in 2012, and Knope couldn't contain her love for the political.

"Parks and Rec" executive producer Michael Schur told Entertainment Weekly how the cameo went down.

"His staff really loves the show, and he apparently had watched the show with his family and his family liked it," he said. "The hardest part was keeping it secret for so long."

"You don’t let anything happen to him! You understand me? He’s precious cargo!" Knope yells at the Secret Service.

Biden also made a second guest appearance on the 2015 series finale alongside his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

Fans agreed on Twitter, "Today we are all Leslie Knope."

"Happy Leslie Knope Day! " said another.

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, wrote: "Leslie Knope is doing great. Thanks for asking!"

"Leslie Knope right now watching Joe Biden's inauguration," joked another.

Biden told the New York Times of his came, "My whole family loves 'Parks and Recreation' and I had a great time filming that scene. It was a real honor that in my sitcom debut I got to meet someone like Leslie Knope, who believes so deeply in public service. She’s an example for men and women across the country that there’s no higher calling than helping other people. On a personal note, I’ll never figure out how Leslie Knope got my home phone number, but that really just shows how committed she is."

The late Senator John McCain, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright also appeared in various episodes of the comedy series.