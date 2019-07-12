Chip and Joanna Gaines share a sneak peek at their new cable network

Chip and Joanna Gaines just gave fans a sneak peek at their new cable network.

In a recent Magnolia blog post, Joanna shared a one-minute clip to "help explain the heart" behind the "Fixer Upper" couple's latest project.

"I have to remind myself that it’s possible nobody ever really knows what they’re doing and how it’s ok that we are hitting the ground running while simultaneously learning about this new venture all at once," the designer expert, 41, wrote alongside the video.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES DONATE $1.5M TO ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

"When I think back to what Chip and I have done together over the past 16 years, it all felt insurmountable at the time," she continued. "Whether it was flipping our first house together, opening our own business or having kids, there were just so many unknowns.

CHIP GAINES ADMITS HE NEEDED ‘TO CHANGE’ BEFORE MARRYING JOANNA: ‘I HAD TO BE A BETTER PERSON’

"When I get nervous or afraid, the part that gets me up every day is that fact that we get to climb these steep mountains together," she added. "We have grown to love the unknown and the risks and challenges that come with it. That’s what makes us feel alive and young."

Joanna went on to say that she and Chip, 44, have "started the process of exploring ideas for shows" as well as how they will "curate and produce them."

"Since we started this journey we’ve known one thing for certain: we believe there are good stories waiting to be told and we can’t wait to tell them. In the meantime, we made this little video to help explain the heart behind this venture," she concluded.

CHIP AND JOANNA GAINES WANT NEW CABLE NETWORK 'TO FEEL LIKE HOME'

The home renovation power couple revealed last fall that they were developing their own TV network. In April, Discovery, Inc. and Magnolia – the Gaines' lifestyle and home empire – announced that the pair's new cable network will replace Discovery's DIY Network and be unveiled in the summer of 2020.

The yet-to-be-named channel, which is currently hooked to more than 52 million homes in the U.S., will feature long-form programming centered around topics such as community, home, garden, food, wellness and design, according to a press release.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together,” Chip and Joanna said in a joint statement at the time.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.