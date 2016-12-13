JLO, Enrique Iglesias Drop Anaheim Show, Report Says

Jennifer Lopez and Enrique Iglesias have decided to cancel one of their sold-out shows in Anaheim, The Los Angeles Times is reporting.

The news comes after days of protests in Anaheim following the fatal shooting of Manuel Díaz, an unarmed man who was shot and killed by police last month as he ran away from them.

Díaz’s death was the fifth fatal police-related shooting of the year.

Lopez and Iglesias have been touring the country since April. The two were heading to Anaheim’s Honda Center next weekend and then to Los Angeles.

According to the newspaper, no reason has been given for the cancelation of the show. AEG, the show’s promoter, announced the show's cancellation on Monday, but said that the Saturday show in Anaheim will still go on as well as the two shows scheduled to take place in Los Angeles.

Ticket holders have been given the option of exchanging them and attending one of the shows in L.A., which the Los Angeles Times say might turn out to be problematic since the venue are already at capacity, or getting a refund via Tickemaster.

Lopez and Iglesias will end their joint venture on Sept. 2 in Orlando. Lopez will then continue touring on her own in Europe, Asia and finishing in Manila in late November.

In June, JLO, Iglesias, & popular reggaeton duo Wisin y Yandel announced that they would be joining forces this summer in a 20-city MEGA concert tour.

"We are going to give you everything we got," Lopez said. "I think it's going to be one of the most historic tours ever.

“I don't know that there has ever been something ... where these Latinos have come together like this as family," she added.

A few weeks after the announcement, however, Wisin y Yandel said they would be dropping out of the tour.

“Wisin y Yandel regrettably withdraw from their upcoming North American Summer Tour with Enrique Iglesias and Jennifer Lopez due to unresolvable issues,” the press release stated.

“It is with sadness and regret, that we have decided to withdraw from the tour,” stated Wisin y Yandel in the press release. “Our sincerest apologies go out to our fans. We wish Jennifer and Enrique as well the tour, the very best.”