JLO And Pitbull To Perform In 2014 World Cup Opening Ceremony In Brazil

Stars Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez will perform at the opening ceremony of the 2014 World Cup in June in Brazil, the international soccer governing body, FIFA, announced on Thursday.

FIFA said it had chosen “We Are One (Ole Ola),” a collaborative musical effort featuring Pitbull, Lopez and Brazilian artist Claudia Leitte, as the World Cup’s official anthem.

Leitte will perform at the World Cup ceremony at the Arena de Sao Paulo with Pitbull and Lopez.

“I’m honored to join Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte at the FIFA World Cup to bring the world together,” said Pitbull, according to a press release on the FIFA website. “I truly believe that this great game and the power of music will help unify us, because we are best when we are one.”

“We Are One (Ole Ola)” is scheduled to debut before the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and is to be part of the “Official 2014 FIFA World Cup Album” to be released by Sony Music Entertainment. There will also be a “We Are One (Ole Ola)” video.

Lopez, who has collaborated on many projects and performances with Pitbull, said: "I grew up in a house that loved 'futbol', so I am thrilled to be performing at the World Cup Opening Ceremonies with Pitbull and Claudia Leitte. This is an amazing celebration of global unity, competition and the sport.”

Shakira performed “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” at the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa. It became a worldwide hit.

