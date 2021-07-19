J.K. Rowling slams trans activists after 'pipebomb' threat

Bestselling "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling on Monday slammed the "hundreds" of trans activists who have threatened her after a Twitter user wished for "a very nice pipebomb" in her mailbox.

"To be fair, when you can’t get a woman sacked, arrested or dropped by her publisher, and cancelling her only made her book sales go up, there’s really only one place to go," the British novelist tweeted in response to user @queerqegaard, who wrote to Rowling: "I wish you a very nice pipebomb in mailbox."

Rowling’s tweet follows the ongoing backlash against her and her vocal opposition to trans activism, which she has argued seeks to "erode 'woman' as a political and biological class." Last year, she was slammed by prominent members of the LGBTQ+ community and Hollywood, including by several stars from her "Harry Potter" empire.

J.K. ROWLING SLAMMED FOR DEFENDING CONCEPT OF BIOLOGICAL SEX: 'IT ISN'T HATE TO SPEAK THE TRUTH'

Rowling, who also writes under the pseudonym Robert Gailbraith, issued a subsequent tweet Monday that claimed "hundreds of trans activists" had threatened to "beat, rape, assassinate and bomb" her. She added, sarcastically, that she's realized the movement "poses no risk to women whatsoever."

"Got to get back to my chapter now, but to all the people sending me beautiful, kind, funny and supportive messages, thank you so much," she tweeted.

Rowling has doubled and tripled down on her criticism of trans activism ever since she declared, "sex is real," in December 2019.

In a lengthy blog post last June, she wrote, "When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman — and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones — then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside. That is the simple truth."

In the days before Rowling published the blog post, she received backlash after she tweeted, "‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

