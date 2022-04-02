Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon trade hosting gigs in late-night April Fools' joke

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel pulled an April Fools' prank on their viewers Friday night by swapping roles and hosting each other's late-night shows.

The TV switch was plotted two years ago, the two revealed. It was supposed to happen in 2020 but was foiled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hi, I'm Jimmy. Please, please settle down. You're going to offend the other Jimmy. Happy April Fools' Day, everybody. I switched places with Jimmy Kimmel. Although as far as surprises you've seen on ABC this week this one is a decent second," Fallon cracked during his monologue, referencing Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars, which aired on ABC on Sunday.

"It’s really strange being here. I feel like someone opened the late-night multiverse," Fallon added.

"Hi, I'm Jimmy Fallon and welcome to ‘The Tonight Show.’ It's Freaky Friday tonight!" Kimmel opened up Fallon's show while hosting from Rockefeller Center in New York.

Kimmel also joked about Smith's controversy at the Academy Awards, saying, "So, you know the actor Will Smith? Oh, you've heard this story? Okay. I didn't know if it made it out east, so, I'll skip it then."

The hosts then spoke to each other in a video chat to critique each other's setups. Kimmel joked that being in Fallon's studio made him realize "what a dump our place is."

Fallon said he couldn't believe the two actually pulled off the prank.

The surprises didn't stop at the hosts, though. The Red Hot Chili Peppers served as the musical guest for both shows to celebrate the release of their new album "Unlimited Love."