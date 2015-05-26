Jimmy Kimmel: I won't say sorry for slamming anti-vaccine parents

next Image 1 of 2

Jimmy Kimmel has an 8-month-old daughter, and he is sick and tired of all this anti-vaccination chatter lately, so he decided to do something about it.

The TV host made a PSA last week about why parents should be vaccinating their children. He preceded the video with a long speech about his pro-vaccine stance, and slammed celebs like Jenny McCarthy for speaking out against the practice.

Kimmel then played a PSA he shot that featured frustrated doctors blasting parents who don’t vaccinate.

And after the PSA aired, the Twitterverse erupted in angry messages directed at Kimmel, he revealed this week on his show.

Kimmel tackled the issue once again on Monday night, saying despite the scores of angry messages calling for him to apologize, he had no intention of saying sorry.

“A lot of these groups are insisting I present both sides of the argument, and I am not going to do that either for the same reason I wouldn’t present both sides if a group of people decided that pancakes make you gay. They don’t, and there is no point in discussing it.”

Kimmel then played a spoof video that featured “protesters” who stopped people on the street and tried to get them to agree that children should decide whether or not they get vaccinated.