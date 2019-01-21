Razzies target Donald and Melania Trump, Kellyanne Conway with nominations

The Razzies, known across America as the Oscars for bad movies, targeted President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway with nominations on Monday.

The president was nominated for Worst Actor for playing himself in the Dinesh D’Souza documentary “Death of a Nation” and the Michael Moore documentary “Fahrenheit 11/9.” The other nomination was for Worst Screen Combo, which he shared with his “self perpetuating pettiness,” according to the Razzies (official name: Golden Raspberry Awards).

Both Melania Trump and Kellyanne Conway were nominated for Worst Supporting Actress for their appearances in “Fahrenheit 11/9.”

President Trump actually "won" a Razzie for Worst Supporting Actor for his role in the 1990 Bo Derek comedy “Ghosts Can’t Do It” and was nominated for Worst New Star for his cameo appearance.

The winners of the 39th Razzie Awards are set to be announced Feb. 23, the night before the 91st Academy Awards.

Other nominees at this year’s Razzies included “Holmes & Watson,” “Gotti,” “Winchester,” and “The Happytime Murders.” For Worst Actor, President Trump is up against Will Ferrell in “Holmes & Watson,” John Travolta in “Gotti,” Bruce Willis in “Death Wish” and Johnny Depp for his voice acting in “Sherlock Gnomes.”

Melania Trump and Conway were nominated alongside Marcia Gay Harden in “Fifty Shades Freed,” Jaz Sinclair in “Slender Man” and Kelly Preston in “Gotti.”

Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation” received two other nominations, one for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and the other for Worst Screenplay.