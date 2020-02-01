Jimmy Fallon says daughters are the 'reason I do anything' ahead of Super Bowl commercial debut

Jimmy Fallon is psyched for the debut of his hilarious Super Bowl LIV commercial to air during the big game on Sunday, and he's opening up about how his daughters were his inspiration behind it.

The "Tonight Show" host and father of two revealed in an interview this week that every decision he makes is with his daughters, Winnie Rose, 6, and Frances Cole, 5, in mind.

JIMMY FALLON, JOHN CENA AND OTHER STARS WORKOUT IN HILARIOUS BEER COMMERCIAL FOR SUNDAY’S GAME

"They're the best thing that ever happened to me and it's the whole reason that we're all doing this," Fallon told Yahoo. "The whole reason I do anything is for them and it's a good ego check because without them, without my wife, it'd be boring. And it makes you feel alive."

On the heels of his longtime friend Kobe Bryant's death this week, Fallon also told the outlet he was meant to be a "girl dad" -- a phrase of the NBA legend that has since gone viral this week.

"It's the best thing in the world," Fallon said. "I'm so happy I'm a girl dad. I honestly don't know what I'd do with a boy."

JIMMY FALLON RECALLS GOING ON BEER RUN WITH KOBE BRYANT DURING ON-AIR TRIBUTE: 'WE'D LAUGH AT ALL THE GOOD THINGS'

He continued to the outlet: "I love boys, but I'm so in love and I'm so lucky to have these two little angels waking me up at 4 in the morning every single [day], consistently since they were babies."

Speaking of waking up, Fallon said he's so excited for his and Cena's comedic chemistry to play out in the Michelob Ultra commercial slated to air on Sunday that he may just make his little ones stay up to see their dad on the small screen.

"I'm going to try to keep my kids up to watch it," he shared with the outlet. "My wife is excited even though I get enough attention, she's like, 'Alright, I'll give you another one.' We're all excited, my family's excited, my dad, my sister -- everyone's freaking out kind of, it's really cool."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the Michelob Ultra commercial, Fallon, 45, and Cena, 42, are seen breaking a sweat with a trainer in a gym. The buff WWE star is doing his part while Fallon struggles to keep up and even tosses a kettlebell through a glass window.

The spot is aptly titled "Jimmy Works It Out," and he joked to Yahoo that he was the perfect guy for the role because it's meant for someone that "hates working out, but loves drinking beer."