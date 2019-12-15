Meghan King Edmonds addresses concerns about her weight

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan King Edmonds had admitted to poor eating habits amid her divorce from husband Jim Edmonds.

On Friday, Edmonds, 35, shared a photo on Instagram showing herself at the park with her kids, playing on a swing set.

"Pushing each other along every day," she captioned the photo.

A fan commented soon after, writing, "You look very skinny. I know you have a lot on your plate. And I can only imagine how hard it is to juggle it all. Take care of yourself momma, you can’t pour from an empty cup. Sending you love 💕."

As the comment climbed to over 1,000 likes, Edmonds responded, agreeing she's "too thin."

"I'm a stress non-eater," she wrote, "I'm working on it."

Edmonds' divorce was coming after her husband allegedly had an affair with the family's nanny, though he maintained there was no sex involved.

The divorce has been tumultuous, with Meghan and Jim trading jabs, as well as Jim's daughter claiming she had "been waiting for" their divorce.