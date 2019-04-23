Jim Carrey pens Ariana Grande sweet message after singer shares depression quote

A self-proclaimed Jim Carrey fan, singer-songwriter Ariana Grande was touched when the actor and comedian reached out to her after she shared a quote from him about depression.

“Depression is your body saying, ‘I don’t want to be this character anymore. I don’t want to hold up this avatar that you’ve created in the world. It’s too much for me. You should think of the word 'depressed' as 'deep rest.' Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character you’ve been trying to play,” Grande, 25, shared on her Instagram Story over the weekend, quoting Carrey.

The “Thank U, Next” singer went on to explain how she has long been a Carrey fan, writing, “My first AIM username was jimcarreyfan42 when I was in like 4th grade,” according to USA Today.

The 57-year-old was quick to respond to Grande.

"@ArianaGrande I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the 'Deep Rest' concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter!” he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Grande responded again, thanking Carrey for his “kindness.”

“I don’t think [you] understand how much I adore [you] or what [you] mean to me. Thank [you] for taking the time to share this [with] me. You are such an inspiration. I can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead. Sending you lots of love & all things happy.”

She later tweeted: “jimcarreyfan42 is a very grateful girl rn.”

The sweet exchange came after Grande opened up about feeling depleted on Twitter last week, updating fans on the social media platform about her emotional experience traveling around the country for her “Sweetener” tour.

“I just feel empty and I wanna have more to say/better energy to give [you] and rn I don’t have anything,” she wrote, in part, at the time.

The news came after Grande posted a “terrifying” image of her brain scan on Instagram to bring awareness to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The image compared a healthy brain, a brain with PTSD and her brain.

On May 22, 2017, a bomber blew himself up at the Manchester Arena as fans were leaving the “God Is a Woman” singer’s show leaving 22 people dead. Last year, the singer opened up about living with PTSD following the bombing.

Separately, Grande was also included on the TIME 100 list of most influential people, which was released last week. Award-winning singer-songwriter Troye Sivan wrote Grande’s tribute.

