Jim Carrey defends James Comey in new painting: 'Department policy is not law'

Jim Carrey got political through his artwork once again to defend former FBI Director James Comey.

A scathing inspector general report released Thursday said that the fired FBI Director violated bureau policies by drafting, leaking and retaining memos documenting private discussions with President Trump.

The Justice Department's official watchdog concluded that the memos Comey kept were, in fact, "official FBI records," and said Comey set a "dangerous example" with his actions.

"By not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees—and the many thousands more former FBI employees—who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information," the report stated.

Carrey took issue with the IG report arguing that Comey’s activities were not illegal.

“This is the day they tried to make patriotism unethical,” Carrey wrote on Twitter. “Make it trend.”

The tweet came along with another original painting depicting Comey with a whistle in his mouth.

“Department policy is not law,” the text on the painting reads. “Whistle blowing is not illegal.”

The actor also added a rather crass and lengthy hashtag to his tweet that insinuated Comey’s detractors will spend eternity in Hell.

While the findings of the probe were forwarded to the DOJ, the department has declined prosecution, as Fox News reported earlier this month. But for Comey, who has cultivated the image of a by-the-book and irreproachable leader since his termination in 2017, the review shined a harsh light on his decision making in the final, beleaguered weeks of his tenure at the head of the nation's top law enforcement agency.

This is hardly the first time the “Ace Ventura” actor has posted his politically charged paintings on Twitter. He previously used artwork to depict Robert Mueller as the Cowardly Lion from “The Wizard of Oz.” Prior to that, he turned heads by comparing Donald Trump to infamous Jonestown cult leader Jim Jones.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Gregg Re contributed to this report.