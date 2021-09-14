'SNL' alum Jim Breuer cancels standup shows at venues requiring coronavirus vaccination

"Saturday Night Live" alum Jim Breuer announced on social media that changes are being made to his upcoming comedy tour schedule.

The comedian announced in a Facebook Live video over the weekend that he will not be performing at certain venues that require proof of vaccination for attendees.

"Two quick updates on shows that you may think you may be getting tickets to or you already have tickets to: The Wellmont Theater in New Jersey — not doing it," Breuer, 54, said. "Also the Royal Oak Theater in Michigan, due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccinations ... I am also not doing those shows."

"I know I’m going to sacrifice a lot of money, but I’m not going to be enslaved to the system or money," he continued.

Bauer said he believes that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a "choice" and he feels his fans are being "forced" into making that decision.

"If you try to segregate my audience or my following ... I’m walking away," Breuer added. He said he'd "go bankrupt and make a stance and not segregate."

"If you have anything else to say, I honestly don’t care," Breuer concluded about his stance. "Due to, I have to stick to my morals, I have to stick to what I know is right."

Anthony Morrison, the general manager of the Wellmont, told NorthJersey.com that he's not changing the venue's vaccine policy.

"Our policy is put in place to protect the concertgoer, the artist and the employees of the theater alike. We wish Mr. Breuer well and hope to see him at the Wellmont Theater down the road," he said.

Conversely, comedian and actor Patton Oswalt canceled some upcoming tour dates in Florida and Salt Lake City because venues in those states are not requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Oswalt said on Instagram last week, "This difficult decision was made due to the rising number of Covid cases. And also because I have an ego but my ego is not big enough to think that people should die to hear my stupid comedy."