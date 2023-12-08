Kevin Costner and Jewel set off romance rumors after getting cozy in the Caribbean

Kevin Costner and singer Jewel are sparking romance rumors after appearing together at a charity event in the Caribbean.

A new photo obtained by TMZ shows Jewel speaking into a microphone and appearing to sit on Costner’s lap, with his arms around her waist.

The two were on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, an organization started by Jewel.

Sources told TMZ the pair had flown to the Caribbean together, and hung out longer than the event, saying, "There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SUPPORT KEVIN COSTNER'S STAR-STUDDED EVENT

Jewel mentioned the "Yellowstone" star on social media while recapping the event for fans. She shared a reel of photos, including a group photo featuring her and Costner.

"Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son!" the 49-year-old wrote in the caption.

She also thanked Costner, writing, "@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!"

APP USERS CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Representatives for both parties did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Earlier this year, Costner finalized his divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, with whom he has three children.

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1 citing irreconcilable differences. In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Christine cited April 11 as the date of separation.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She initially requested $248,000 in monthly child support for their three children, and a judge set a temporary monthly sum of $129,755 in July, only to rule in September that Costner would actually be responsible for $63,209 in monthly child support payments.

After a contentious four months in and out of court over child and spousal support payments, the former couple settled their terms in September, shortly before they were due back to establish who would be responsible for paying Baumgartner’s nearly $1 million in attorneys’ fees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Costner has previously been married, first to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994, and they had three children together. The ‘Dances with Wolves’ star is also a father to a son with Bridget Rooney.

Jewel was previously married to pro rodeo cowboy Ty Murray, and the couple share one son.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.